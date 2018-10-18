SA Live Breast Cancer Awareness Show: Baptist Health System

SAN ANTONIO - SA Live is going pink today to raise awareness for breast cancer!

Did you know that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime?

The Baptist Breast Center will be raising awareness for breast cancer at the Paint the Parkway Pink event this Saturday.

Paint the Parkway Pink is a 5K run/walk, 1-mile walk and kids fun run in Stone Oak to support breast cancer survivors and raise funds to find a cure.

The Baptist Breast Center helps women through every part of their cancer experience from diagnosis to treatment and beyond.

"I have the best doctors that I could ever wish for," said Elizabeth Calvillo, Baptist Health System patient.

Breast cancer facts

23,000 women will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone.

Breast cancer accounts for more than one in three cancers diagnosed in the U.S.

Paint the Parkway Pink

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 8-11 a.m.

Location: North Central Baptist Hospital | 520 Madison Oak

To register, click here

For more information about Baptist Health System, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 210-730-9610.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

