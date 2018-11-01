$100K Fall for Cash Giveaway underway at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle

SAN ANTONIO - Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel will be giving away $100,000 during the month of November!

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is in Eagle Pass, and features over 3,300 slots, a private poker room and live bingo.

"Our big promotion for November is 'Fall for Cash,' so we are giving 25 lucky winners a cash prize every Saturday through Nov. 24," said Nyki Herrera, marketing specialist at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle.

If you haven't made plans for Thanksgiving, there will be a full Thanksgiving buffet at Kickapoo on Nov. 22.

Kickapoo also has another promotion, "Play. Watch. Win," through December.

Guests can win tickets to the big game in Texas each week.

You can also watch Sunday and Monday Night Football on two huge14-foot screens at the ¿Qué Pasa? Lounge.

For more information, visit luckyeagletexas.com or call 1-888-255-8259.

Information courtesy of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

