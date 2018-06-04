$2 Tuesdays at San Antonio Missions Baseball Club games

SAN ANTONIO - AARP in San Antonio is working to make this city an even better place to live and play!

One new way is by offering great discounts to events like San Antonio Missions baseball games.

AARP has just partnered with the Missions minor league baseball team to offer members half off box seats to all regular-season home games on Tuesdays.

AARP sponsors $2 Tuesdays for Missions games



On Tuesday home games that fall after June 4, you can receive the following items on discount.



$2 outfield reserved tickets (normally $10)

$2 parking (normally $5)

$2 per sausage

$2 cheese pizza

$2 per beer

The regular season will last through Sept. 3.

Do I need to be an AARP member to receive discounts on Tuesdays?

"You don’t have to be a member to go on Tuesday nights, it's open to everybody," said John Vasquez, AARP member. "No AARP membership is required."

List of all the $2 Tuesday games

June 19 (7:05 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi)

July 17 (7:05 p.m. vs. Midland)

July 24 (7:05 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi)

Aug. 7 (7:05 p.m. vs. Springfield)

Aug. 21 (7:05 p.m. vs. Frisco)

Want to upgrade from the outfield reserved tickets?

Just show your AARP card at the box office to get $15 box seats for only $8!

Be sure to stop by the AARP table near the third-base line for some free giveaways.

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 877-926-8300.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

