SA Live Featured Clip

Happy spring! Get 20% off all H-E-B Texas Backyard items

H-E-B Texas Backyard sale ends April 17

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - We finally have beautiful spring weather in Texas!

The H-E-B Texas Backyard has got you covered to help your backyard garden flourish this season.

More Headlines

For only a limited time, H-E-B Texas Backyard has 20% off all their products through April 17.

Items you can find at the H-E-B Texas Backyard center:

  • Beautiful flowers
  • Mulch
  • Gardening chemicals
  • Gardening tools
  • Pottery made in Mexico
  • Bird baths
  • Patio and outdoor decor

H-E-B Texas Backyard garden center treasures: 

KSAT 1 of 25
IMAGES: H-E-B Texas Backyard garden center

Click here to find out if there is a Texas Backyard near you. 

For more information, visit heb.com.

Information courtesy of H-E-B.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.