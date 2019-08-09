2020 budget community days in August

SAN ANTONIO - Speak up, San Antonio. Join your neighbors and share your bright ideas today.

The city is getting ready to host two community days to tell people about the proposed 2020 budget to show which city services are available to you.

Learn about the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget with your friends and family.

It’s your chance to meet City officials and learn more about City services while enjoying free entertainment and fun giveaways.

"Yesterday, City Manager, Erik Walsh proposed a $2.9 billion budget that covers city services from police and firefighters to streets, sidewalks, parks and other infrastructure projects," said Laura Mayes, chief communications officer for the City of San Antonio.

SASpeakUp community days

First event

Date: Aug. 17

Time: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Traders Villiage Pavilion

Second event

Date: Aug. 24

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: The Rustic at The Rim

"Residents told us they wanted to see more investment into streets and sidewalks," Mayes said. "The city is investing at our historic high, $110 million to address those needs."

For more information, visit saspeakup.com.

