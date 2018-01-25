3 ways you can save big by switching to solar at South Texas Solar Systems

SAN ANTONIO - It's almost tax season, and by switching to solar energy, you can get an additional 30 percent federal tax credit!

If you're thinking about investing in solar panels, South Texas Solar Systems is your go-to.

Now may be a good time to think about where you'll go on summer vacation with the family, and wouldn't life be great if you had a little extra cash in your pocket?

South Texas Solar Systems wants you to save money and invest in your family's future.

3 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Solar Panels with South Texas Solar Systems

1. $0 Money Down

This sounds too good to be true! That's right, at South Texas Solar Systems switching to solar is more affordable than ever.

2. $0.68 Per Watt Rebate

CPS Energy will give you a solar rebate, but you may need to hurry. The rebates will be expiring soon!

3. 30% Federal Tax Credit

You can even get up to 30 percent of your money back when you file your taxes for 2018. Who wouldn't want to save some money?

Dan Moran, vice president of marketing/sales, South Texas Solar Systems said, "You're eliminating one bill and now focusing on your panels.That's going to be a fraction of what your electric bill is right now."

(Below: Examples of houses with solar panels from South Texas Solar Systems)

So why not take advantage of the great benefits of switching to solar?

You'll even be helping the environment and CPS Energy.

For more information on South Texas Solar Systems, you can visit stxsolarsystems.com/ksat/ or call 210-829-5420.

South Texas Solar Systems is located at 10203 Kotzebue, San Antonio, TX 78217.

Information courtesy: South Texas Solar Systems

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.