Fourth of July FUN at The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - If you will be staying in San Antonio for Independence Day and have children, you should check out The Doseum's new program designed for children of all abilities -- Beyond Limits.

"We want to make sure The DoSeum is accessible for all kids," said Chris Navarro, director of partnerships & public relations.

Beyond Limits meets the needs of all the children in San Antonio, and they have a Fourth of July event you won't want to miss from 4 - 7 p.m.

There will be so many fun holiday themed activities for the kids and the Texas Bubble Lady will be making an appearance with her famous bubbles!

"Our alternative for fireworks is a bubble show," Navarro said. "This will be a different way to celebrate Independence Day while still having fun."

If you can't make it out to The DoSeum for July Fourth, there are two upcoming events for more Beyond Limits activities.

Beyond Limits upcoming events:

Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information about The DoSeum, visit thedoseum.org/beyondlimits or call 210-260-4332.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

