AARP hosts WestClovia event Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - AARP is hosting a free event open to the public, WestClovia on San Antonio's West Side.

This is a great way to exercise, play around and celebrate San Antonio all at the same time!

Join AARP for live music, wellness vendors, a kids zone and food trucks.

"We will have dance classes, music and booths where you can get information about different types of health issues and you can learn how to improve your health," said John Vasquez, AARP Texas executive council member.

What is WestClovia?

Ciclovias are events that transform city streets into safe places for people to ride their bikes, walk, exercise and play.

The festivities kick off at Avenida Guadalupe Plaza, right across from the local AARP office.

"It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly environment for all ages," said Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales. "I encourage everyone to be active and healthy."

WestClovia will close major streets, transforming them into safe places for families to exercise and play.

Mark your calendar for WestClovia!

Date: Sunday, May 20

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Avenida Guadalupe Plaza

Guadalupe Street between Trinity and Brazos

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 866-227-7443.

