AARP hosts free event 'SurClovía' on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilman Rey Saldana presents SurClovia in partnership with AARP on Saturday at Pearsall Park.

Join AARP for the first ciclovia event on the southwest side of San Antonio for all ages.

Ciclovias are events that turn major city streets into safe places for people to ride their bikes, walk, exercise and play.

"This is a pet-friendly space so bring your pets and make sure you join us Saturday," said Rey Saldana, District 4 Councilman.

Guests can expect to see live music, wellness vendors, food trucks and a kids zone!

SurClovia

Date: Sat. Oct. 27

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Pearsall Park

Be sure to visit the AARP booth to learn more about all the AARP events in the community!

Parking advice from AARP: park and catch the shuttle at 5622 Ray Ellison Blvd.

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 210-207-0880.

Information courtesy of AARP.

