AARP invites you to 2019 San Antonio Mayoral Debate Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio community is invited to join AARP representatives Tuesday to hear from the mayoral candidates about how they would continue to make the city a great place for people of all ages.

The mayoral candidates will be asked questions that involve housing, transportation, health and other quality of life issues that matter to our city's age 50-plus population and their families.

"We care about our seniors and members, we want them to be able to find out about the candidates so they can come out and vote," said Gloria Davila, AARP volunteer.

AARP Texas is committed to informing its members and the general public on where mayoral candidates stand on key issues.

AARP does not endorse candidates or make candidate/campaign contributions.

2019 San Antonio Mayoral Debate

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Location: Palo Alto College Performing Arts Center

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 866-926-8300.

Sponsored article by AARP Texas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.