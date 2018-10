Alamo City Comic Con Recap with David Elder

SAN ANTONIO - Did you miss out on Alamo City Comic Con this year?

There's always next year to attend!

Alamo City Comic Con facts

Over 100,000 fans attend each year

3-day event in San Antonio during October

One of the largest comic conventions in the United States

Volunteer and internship opportunities available

For more information, visit alamocitycomiccon.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.