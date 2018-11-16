SA Live Featured Clip

Upgrading your home? Allen & Allen Co. offers custom lumber for special projects

Call 210-733-9191 to place an order

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you're in the market for new decorative hardware or plumbing for your home, Allen & Allen Co. is your go-to for all your custom millwork needs.

Allen & Allen Co. offers services for lumber, millwork, decorative hardware/plumbing and doors and windows.

"Our options are pretty much limitless," said Chet Oncken, millwork/lumber specialist, Allen & Allen Co. "Whatever you need we can probably find it."

Allen & Allen Co. also provides its own series of designs, "Legacy Collection", and it's a product you can't find anywhere else.

Allen & Allen Co. lumber options:

  • Hardwood
  • Red oak
  • Mahogany 
  • Walnut
  • Basswood
  • Soft wood

Request a quote here from Allen & Allen.

For more information, visit lumberhardware.com or call 210-733-9191.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Allen & Allen Co.

