Upgrading your home? Allen & Allen Co. offers custom lumber for special projects

SAN ANTONIO - If you're in the market for new decorative hardware or plumbing for your home, Allen & Allen Co. is your go-to for all your custom millwork needs.
Allen & Allen Co. offers services for lumber, millwork, decorative hardware/plumbing and doors and windows.
"Our options are pretty much limitless," said Chet Oncken, millwork/lumber specialist, Allen & Allen Co. "Whatever you need we can probably find it."
Allen & Allen Co. also provides its own series of designs, "Legacy Collection", and it's a product you can't find anywhere else.
Allen & Allen Co. lumber options:
- Hardwood
- Red oak
- Mahogany
- Walnut
- Basswood
- Soft wood
Request a quote here from Allen & Allen.
For more information, visit lumberhardware.com or call 210-733-9191.
Information courtesy of Allen & Allen Co.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.