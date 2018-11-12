Veterans can join AARP for 'Operation Cold Front' on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Are you a veteran?

Join AARP this Saturday for "Operation Cold Front" in partnership with VetStrong and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval.

The District 7 office and AARP are joining forces to provide cold weather gear to keep our veterans warm this winter.

If you are a veteran coming to the event, please bring something that identifies you as a veteran.

"There's over 150,000 veterans that live in Bexar County," said Ramon Gonzales, founder of VetStrong. "Many of them (veterans) come home with no secure shelter, have problems finding jobs and reconnecting with family. They become homeless and many of them struggle to just have people to lean on."

Services offered at "Operation Cold Front"

Jackets and blankets

Hats, scarves and gloves

Space heaters

*No-cost flu shots

Osteopathic treatment

AARP will share information on how to prevent fraud and scams that target veterans and their families.

Entertainment and light refreshments will also be provided.

Veterans should preregister at 1-888-SA-4-VETS or click here.

"Operation Cold Front" will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VetStrong.

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 866-926-8300.

Information courtesy of AARP.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.