SA Live Featured Clip

Are you having trouble sleeping? Signs you may have sleep apnea

More than 18 million Americans have sleep apnea

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Are you having difficulty sleeping at night?

The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring is here to help you get the best sleep of your life.

More Headlines

The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring is a dental practice dedicated to treating sleep disorders, including sleep apnea.

"Sleep apnea can cause diabetes (and) high blood pressure and even lead to a stroke," said Veronica Morillos, a sleep technician with The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

Instead of using the CPAP breathing mask for sleep apnea, The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring offers an oral appliance to help patients get better sleep.

Sleep apnea facts:

  • Many people have sleep apnea and don’t know it.
  • Sleep apnea affects over 18 million Americans.
  • Sleep apnea can seriously affect your health.
  • Sleep apnea is more than just snoring.
  • Sleep apnea can be treated.

Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments.

SA Live special:

The first 25 callers will receive a free sleep consultation with The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy sleeping assessment here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.

 

 

 

Sponsored article by The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.