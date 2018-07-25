SAN ANTONIO - Are you suffering from hair loss and don't know what the next step should be?

Dr. Rogers Centers offers hair restoration to help bring back your confidence.

"Forty percent of women and 50 percent of men by the age of 50 years old are going to experience hair loss," said Dr. Tamyra Rogers.

Before and after pictures of a patient with hair restoration:

Am I a good candidate for the hair restoration treatment?

The ideal patients for hair therapy treatments suffer from issues such as:

Male pattern baldness

Female pattern baldness

Fine/reduced hairs of the eyebrows

"As soon as you see your hair starting to thin and the texture isn't as thick as it used to be, that's when you should start treatment," Dr. Rogers said.

Information courtesy of Dr. Rogers Centers.

