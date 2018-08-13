Are your kids ready for school? August is National Immunization Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO - Since August is National Immunization Awareness Month, the Metro Health Immunization Program staff encourages you and your family to get vaccinated according to the recommended immunization schedule.

Vaccination is an important part of keeping kids healthy at every age.

Did you know that child care facilities, preschool programs, schools and colleges are prone to disease outbreaks?

Vaccines aren't just for kids, we need them throughout our life:

School age children

Pregnant women

Babies and young children

Preteens and teens

Adults

Parents, make sure those vaccine records are up to date for your children.

New immunization clinics

Eastside Clinic

(Walk-ins welcome)

210 N. Mel Waiters Way

Monday-Friday (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Frank Garrett Center

(Appointments only)

1226 NW 18th Street

Tuesday and Thursday (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/immunizations or call 210-207-8894.

Information courtesy of Metro Health.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.