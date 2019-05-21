Audi partners with Electrify American, Amazon to add over 450 electric charging stations across U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all car lovers, you can get your hands on the 2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV at Audi Dominion.

The Audi e-tron electric SUV is the first fully electric vehicle from Audi.

By 2025, one in three Audi vehicles sold in the U.S. will be fully electric.

"It's time for us to kind of change the buying habit and to look at a different alternative," said Rick Cavender, dealer principal at Audi Dominion.

Audi Dominion stated that 98 percent of people in single trip drives in the U.S. drive 50 miles or less per day.

"We've done a hybrid component with it (Audi e-tron) and an electrical component," said Cavender. "This is fully electrical and has about a 211-mile range. We can fast charge this car in 45 minutes to 80 percent. It's an amazing new vehicle and we are excited to have it offered at Audi Dominion."

By the end of July, Audi in partnership with Electrify American and Amazon will add over 450 electric charging stations for the Audi e-tron electric SUV across the country in 17 metro areas.

"Audi is first to bring an all wheel drive SUV to the electric market," Cavender said.

For more information, visit audidominion.com or call 888-478-2089.

Sponsored article by Audi Dominion.

