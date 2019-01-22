Auto 101: What you need to know about safety recalls

SAN ANTONIO - Have you ever received a recall letter and need some help on what steps to take next?

In this feature of Auto 101, we will highlight what you need to do about safety recalls.

What is a recall?

A recall is when an issue with a vehicle is discovered and the manufacturer reports it to the federal government.

The recall notification letter is then sent to the consumer who has that particular vehicle model.

What should I do if I get a recall notice?

"If you hear about a recall and you're concerned about it, just call your dealership and they will check your VIN number," said Daniel Lauer, service manager at North Park Toyota of San Antonio. "If your vehicle is part of the recall they will let you know and order the parts."

A VIN number (vehicle identification number) is composed of 17 characters that act as a unique identifier for the vehicle.

Anytime it says safety on a recall, you should bring your vehicle to your dealership as soon as possible.

For more information, visit nptosa.com or call 210-635-5050.

Information courtesy of North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.