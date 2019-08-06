SA Live Featured Clip

Back-to-school shopping deals at PicaPica Plaza

PicaPica Plaza gave away 500 backpacks for the community on Monday

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Students are going back-to-school starting this week, and PicaPica Plaza is the place to be for the Texas tax-free weekend coming up Friday-Sunday.

PicaPica Plaza offers 100 unique shops with a fun trampoline park and a food court for those who get hungry while shopping. 

On Monday, PicaPica Plaza donated 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to the community for its one-day event to help with back-to-school apparel needs. 

"We have a lot of shopping, apparel and shoes," said Monica Medina, office manager at PicaPica Plaza. "If your kid needs a uniform, we do have stores that carry uniforms as well." 

PicaPica Plaza store hours

  • Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Closed Mondays

For more information, visit picapicaplaza.com or call 210-927-7422.

 

 

 

Sponsored article by PicaPica Plaza. 

