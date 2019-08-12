Blade-free, custom Z-Lasik surgery

SAN ANTONIO - If you're tired of wearing glasses, Manrique Custom Vision Center has a solution for you --- Z-Lasik eye surgery.

Dr. Carlos Manrique is an expert at Z-Lasik eye surgery, having completed more than 45,000 procedures so you know you're in fantastic hands. On top of his incredible experience, Manrique is also a trainer for Z-Lasik.

"Z-Lasik is pain-free, blade-free and in just a few seconds per eye, it permanently reshapes the surface of your eye. It's noninvasive and it's done at the office," said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Manrique Custom Vision Center offers different financing options that fit anyone's budget, even if you don't have great credit.

Benefits of Z-Lasik eye surgery

Experience clear natural vision.

Patient's quality of life is improved.

A quick and painless procedure that takes a few seconds per eye.

Fast recovery, get back to your regular activities the next day.

SA Live special:

The first 10 viewers to call or text "LASIK" to 45384 will receive $1,500 off at Manrique Custom Vision Center.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.

Sponsored article by Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.