Back-to-school vaccination tips

SAN ANTONIO - Back-to-school season is here and it's time for vaccinations.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries and the American Cancer Society are partnering to help increase vaccination rates for school-aged children across South Texas.

Some of the services provided by Methodist Healthcare Ministries include counseling, dentistry, sports physicals, parenting classes and vaccines for children.

"We strongly recommend the HPV vaccine, which covers six different cancers and throat cancers. It's very safe and effective," said Jeannette Kight, a nurse practitioner at Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.

According to cancer.org, Texas’ vaccination rate is surprisingly low, with only 39% of kids receiving the vaccine.

Texas ranks 44th out of 50 states for HPV vaccine rates among children ages 13 to 17.

For more information, visit mhm.org.

