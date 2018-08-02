Baptist Health System expands downtown location with $10 million to accomodate patients

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is growing rapidly and Baptist Health System is on top of the game to accommodate all the new expansions and residents moving downtown.

"Our goal is to serve you at the right place at the right time whenever you need it," said Brady Phillips, chief strategy officer for Baptist Medical Center.

ER expansions and facility enhancements are underway for the Baptist Medical Center downtown to meet the needs of each patient with a $10 million renovation on the ground floor.

Expansion concept design:

"If you're arriving as a walk-in, you'll have your own pathway and there will be room for visitors in the 30,000 square foot space," Phillips said.

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-229-3399.





Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

