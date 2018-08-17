SA Live Featured Clip

Baptist Health System offers a new technology that finds early signs of lung cancer

Minimally invasive approach allows navigation to lesions deep in lungs

SAN ANTONIO - North Central Baptist Hospital is now offering comprehensive new technology, "Veran SPiN Thoracic Navigation System," developed to improve early detection of lung cancer.

Dr. Aldo Ambrosio Parodi, a pulmonary disease specialist at NCBH, performed the first procedure last month and is excited about the positive impact this new procedure will have on patients.

"This is a fantastic and very helpful technology that works like a GPS system," said Dr. Parodi.

Benefits of the new procedure:

  • Minimally invasive approach to navigate to lesions deep in the lungs
  • Requires no incision and avoids the need for higher-risk procedures to remove lung lesions
  • Allows less radiation exposure for patients, physicians and staff members

