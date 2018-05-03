Baptist Health System offers FREE New Hope For Stroke Patients seminar tonight

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re experiencing signs of a stroke, you want to act fast, but how do you know what to expect?

Baptist Health System is offering a free seminar tonight for stroke patients, people at risk of a stroke and those looking to learn more about how to help someone suffering a stroke.

Come and hear Baptist Health System medical experts speak about treatments and surgeries that may save lives, ease pain and help get people back to their normal everyday activities.

All of the health seminars that are offered by Baptist Health System are free and open to the public.

Just be sure to RSVP before you attend each event.

Each seminar includes an informative talk given by a board-certified physician, a question and answer session with a provided complimentary meal.

How do I know if someone is having a stroke?

Remember four letters F-A-S-T.

Face: Is the person showing numbness in their face?

Arms: Examine the person's arms for signs of weakness.

Speech: Check if the person is showing speech abnormality or repeating sentences.

Time: If a person is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 right away.

"Anyone can have a stroke at any age," said Michele Patterson, St. Luke's Baptist Hospital Stroke Program Director.

How can I prevent myself from having a stroke?

Make sure your blood pressure is less than 120 over 80

Know your cholesterol numbers

Quit smoking

Stay physically active

Avoid excessive alcohol intake

Seminar: New Hope For Stroke Patients

Thursday, May 3, 6-7 p.m.

To RSVP, please call 844-708-6009 or visit BHSClasses.com

Location: St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital (Board Room)

7930 Floyd Curl Dr. | San Antonio, TX 78229

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 844-708-6009.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

