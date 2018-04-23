Baptist Health Systems offers a new robotic hernia surgery

SAN ANTONIO - If you have been lifting heavy weights, or working out recently and find yourself in a strenuous amount of pain, you could have a hernia.

Baptist Health System is offering a free hernia screening Friday, May 18.

What exactly is a hernia?

A hernia is a condition when an organ or fatty tissue protrudes through a weak spot in the surrounding muscle.

"A hernia can be a painless bulge that sticks out around the belly button or groin," said Michael Albrecht, General & Robotic Surgeon at Baptist Health System. "It can also be a hard mass that constantly hurts."

Common causes of a hernia



Obesity

Chronic coughing

Heavy lifting

Over-exercising

Constipation

Hernias are caused by increased pressure being placed on a weak area of the abdominal muscle.

Baptist Health System now offers robotic hernia surgery

"We can have patients back to work and able to participate in normal activities a lot quicker, with the robotic hernia surgery," said Dr. Albrecht.

Benefits of having the robotic hernia surgery



Less pain and quicker recovery Very small scars vs. open surgery Less chance of hernia reoccurrence vs. laparoscopic



Andy Everett, voice of UTSA sports said," I had the surgery on a Monday and went back to work on a Tuesday. I had the surgery in October, and by December I was able to golf again."

Most patients are eligible for robotic surgery, as long as general anesthesia is not an issue.

Free Hernia Screening provided by Baptist Health System



Friday, May 18, 1-4

8715 Village Dr. #310, San Antonio, TX 78217

Open to men and women age 16 and older

Refreshments

RSVPs recommended but walk-ins are welcome

Please call 210-657-2100 by Thursday, May 17

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 210-657-2100.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

