Baptist Health Systems offers a new robotic hernia surgery

SAN ANTONIO - If you have been lifting heavy weights, or working out recently and find yourself in a strenuous amount of pain, you could have a hernia.
Baptist Health System is offering a free hernia screening Friday, May 18.
What exactly is a hernia?
A hernia is a condition when an organ or fatty tissue protrudes through a weak spot in the surrounding muscle.
"A hernia can be a painless bulge that sticks out around the belly button or groin," said Michael Albrecht, General & Robotic Surgeon at Baptist Health System. "It can also be a hard mass that constantly hurts."
Common causes of a hernia
- Obesity
- Chronic coughing
- Heavy lifting
- Over-exercising
- Constipation
Hernias are caused by increased pressure being placed on a weak area of the abdominal muscle.
Baptist Health System now offers robotic hernia surgery
"We can have patients back to work and able to participate in normal activities a lot quicker, with the robotic hernia surgery," said Dr. Albrecht.
Benefits of having the robotic hernia surgery
- Less pain and quicker recovery
- Very small scars vs. open surgery
- Less chance of hernia reoccurrence vs. laparoscopic
Andy Everett, voice of UTSA sports said," I had the surgery on a Monday and went back to work on a Tuesday. I had the surgery in October, and by December I was able to golf again."
Most patients are eligible for robotic surgery, as long as general anesthesia is not an issue.
Free Hernia Screening provided by Baptist Health System
- Friday, May 18, 1-4
- 8715 Village Dr. #310, San Antonio, TX 78217
- Open to men and women age 16 and older
- Refreshments
- RSVPs recommended but walk-ins are welcome
- Please call 210-657-2100 by Thursday, May 17
For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 210-657-2100.
Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.
