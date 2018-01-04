Be proud of your smile this year! 3 benefits of having straight teeth

SAN ANTONIO - New year, new smile!

If you've always wanted straight teeth, and have dreamed of having that beautiful award-winning smile--- now is the time to invest in your health!

All Smiles Dental Center prioritizes in patients comforts & needs at their family-run practice providing general and cosmetic dental services.

Tell me more about All Smiles Dental Center!

Complimentary coffee & water

Complimentary blankets

Patients preference of TV channels or music while getting your dental treatment done!

Warm scented towels

Nitrous or oral sedation for some patients who are a little more anxious

Laser technology

Digital X-rays

iTero scanner (Which means no more "goopy" impression material)

Did you say FREE coffee and warm scented towels??

That sounds like such a great atmosphere to have dental work done, it may just make me look forward to going now.

There is also complimentary cosmetic and Invisalign consultations to design the right treatment options for you.

Before & after pictures of an All Smiles Dental Center patient using Invisalign.

{3 Health Benefits of Having Straight Teeth}

1. Healthier Teeth and Gums

Visit your dental hygienist twice a year, once every six months for check-ups

Un-aligned and crowded teeth can result in swollen and red gums

Thanks to Invisalign, the comfortable and clear aligner will gently and gradually move your teeth into the proper position.

The great thing about Invisalign is that it doesn't involve painful metal wires.

2. Easier Cleaning

Build up in your braces from food that could result in plaque buildup and tooth decay?

Braces make it difficult to remove food from your teeth

Invisalign aligners are removable making it user-friendly when you brush your teeth and floss

3. Finally, Your Overall Health

Take care of your body properly including your teeth and gums

If you have un-aligned teeth, it can result in an improper bite, speech or chewing difficulties, jaw problems.

Teeth Whitening is Available at All Smiles Dental Center

Before and after pictures of an All Smiles Dental Center patient using teeth whitening.

For more information about All Smiles Dental Center, you can visit allsmilesdentalcenter.com or call 210-804-2212 to schedule a consultation.

All Smiles Dental Center is located at 7910 Teak Lane, Suite 207, San Antonio TX 78209.

Information courtesy: All Smiles Dental Center

