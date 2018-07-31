Beat the heat summer safety tips

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know that there is a connection between heat and heart failure?

If you’re a heart patient, older than 50 or overweight, you might need to take special precautions in the heat according to cardiologist Landon Wellford, M.D.

How does heart failure affect the body?

Shortness of breath during rest, exercise, or while lying flat

Weight gain

Visible swelling of the legs and ankles (due to a buildup of fluid)

Fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite, nausea, and abdominal pain

If you have heart disease, your heart may not be able to work harder in the heat to maintain cooler body temperatures.

Tips to beat the heat safely:

Avoid going outside if possible between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. if you have heart failure

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics

Stay hydrated by drinking water before, during and after exposure to heat and exercise

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-229-3397.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

