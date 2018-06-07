Become a Jaguar today at Texas A&M University-San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO - Texas A&M University-San Antonio is a public institution that embodies the rich cultural heritage and close-knit community of San Antonio.

The university equips students with knowledge, skills and experience necessary to pursue rewarding careers, global citizenship and lifelong learning.

"If you look around the campus, you will see the buildings embody the architectural style, color, shapes and textures of the Spanish colonial missions just down the road from here," said David Perryman, director of marketing and communications.

Each student is treated like family at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

"Our students say when they arrive on campus that we greet them like family. That’s something we are really proud of," Perryman said. "We are also really proud to be here in Military City USA."

TAMUSA core values:



Excellence

Audaciousness

Collaboration

Student focus

Opportunity

TAMUSA offers more than 30 undergraduate and graduate programs.

The staff at Texas A&M University-San Antonio will help you pursue a career path that’s right for you!

Four reasons you should invest in a college degree:



Increase your potential job prospects Boost your salary potential Expand your network Make your resume stand out

TAMUSA prides its institution on its diverse student body, personalized education and affordable education.

Everything you need to know about Texas A&M University- San Antonio:

Most affordable 4-year university in San Antonio

More than 81% of students qualify for financial aid

40 plus student clubs and organizations

20:1 student-to-faculty ratio

Nearly 1 in 6 students are military connected

What does the future look like for TAMUSA?

"Our new science and technology building, will be opening in a couple of months, will have a 140,000 square-foot facility and be home to our TAMUSA's natural science and kinesiology program," Perryman said.

For more information, visit becomeajaguar.com or call 830-431-1540.

Information courtesy of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

