Behind the kitchen door, Fiesta edition!

SAN ANTONIO - VIVA Fiesta!

Fiesta is just a few weeks away, are you ready for the party to begin?!

National Public Health Week and Metro Health is your go-to resource in San Antonio!

Metro Health's Food Inspection team wants to make sure all the food you eat is safe when you buy items coming from vendors, food

trucks and restaurants.

"We are the people who go behind the kitchen door," said Lori Calzoncit Food Safety Program manager.

The food inspection team consists of 36 Sanitarians (health inspectors) who inspect every place that serves food or beverage in the City of San Antonio.

Sanitarians inspect the following locations:



Restaurants

Bars

Retail food stores

Day cares

Schools

Hospitals

Mobile food trucks

Temporary food events, like Fiesta

Sanitarians look for the following to make sure a business is clean and safe for the public:



Proper ventilation Cleanliness Any trace of rodents or insects



"Fiesta is our busiest time of the year," Calzoncit said. "We have 36 food inspectors inspecting 1200 booths this year."

"We want to make sure employees are wearing hats and hairnets and they have a hand washing station," Calzoncit said. "We also make sure everything is kept clean every day."

If you have any questions, please call 311 or visit sanantonio.gov/health.

You can also check out Metro Health's Facebook page @SAMetroHealth.

Information courtesy of Metro Health.

