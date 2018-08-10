SAN ANTONIO - Are you tired of the hassle of wearing glasses and contacts every day?

Manrique Custom Vision Center is the place to go in town for LASIK surgery, even former San Antonio Spur Danny Green had his LASIK eye surgery procedure completed with Dr. Carlos Manrique.

If you're having doubts about having LASIK eye surgery, Dr. Manrique is the expert to trust -- he's performed over 40,000 procedures so far and is a trainer for the procedure.

"Dr. Manrique does the Z-LASIK procedure that's totally blade free and custom designed for each eye," said Richard Doinoff, Manrique Custom Vision Center. "There's no pain and in just a few seconds you're totally done with your glasses."

Benefits of blade-free LASIK eye surgery:



Experience clear, natural vision

Quality of life is improved

Quick and painless procedure

Say goodbye to glasses and contacts

Fast recovery -- get back to your regular activities the next day

Manrique Custom Vision Center offers zero percent financing and payment plans to make LASIK eye surgery affordable.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.

Information courtesy of Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.