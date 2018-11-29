Benefits of stem cell therapy

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in stem cell therapy?

Stem cell therapy offers remarkable advancements that help patients with regenerative pain solutions.

Patients can now get stem cell therapy at Dr. Rogers Centers.

"Stem cells are our bodies natural repair mechanism, they trigger healing by turning into the damaged tissue or by helping to heal our own stem cells," said Dr. Wendy Askew. "We offer the option of (stem cell) banking which is a fantastic option."

Why bank your stem cells?

A single harvest can provide up to 20 future deployments.

You have the opportunity to bank younger cells for later use.

You could bank for a current condition or so that your cells are available in case of an emergency.

It's a safe process without the risk of cell rejection or transmission of diseases.

Dr. Rogers Centers special

For more information, visit drrogerscenters.com or call 210-879-8808.

Information courtesy of Dr. Rogers Centers.

