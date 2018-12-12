Benefits of Z-Lasik eye surgery

SAN ANTONIO - You can now say goodbye to your glasses and contacts!

Manrique Custom Vision is here to help you get the perfect vision you've dreamed about.

Dr. Carlos Manrique is an expert at Z-Lasik and has completed over 40,000 procedures.

Benefits of blade-free Lasik eye surgery:

Experience clear, natural vision

Quality of life is improved

Quick and painless procedure

No more glasses or contacts

Fast recovery -- get back to your regular activities the next day

"In under 10 seconds, you'll see better than you do with glasses and contacts (with the Z-Lasik)," said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-944-4958.

