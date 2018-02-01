Get your big game grub at Smokey Mo's BBQ

SAN ANTONIO - The big game for football fans is just days away and what better food to chow down on with friends than barbecue?

Smokey Mo's is ready to wow their customers with their special Group Packs that will go perfectly for a Super Bowl watch party!

Tell me more about Smokey Mo's BBQ!

Smokey Mo's BBQ is a quick-service is barbecue restaurant, providing delicious pit-smoked barbecue in a family-friendly environment.

"The uniqueness about Smokey Mo's is everything is made in-house," said Bob Saldivar, Smokey Mo's franchisee. "We have open kitchens and love what we do."

Smokey Mo's 'Group Packs'

Group packs are only $10.50 per person plus tax.

No matter the group size, Smokey Mo's can handle any order!

All you need to have is the table and appetites for some barbecue.

Below are the items that customers will receive in their Group Pack.

Half pound of meat per person

(Choice of brisket, sausage, pork loin, turkey breast, jalapeno sausage)

Choice of 3 sides

Tea (Sweetener included)

Plastic utensils

Plates

"All your fixings"

Smokey Mo's Locations in San Antonio

1) 7915 W Loop 1604 N

San Antonio, TX 78254 | Phone: 210-688-2300

2) 20210 Stone Oak Pkwy

San Antonio, TX 78258 | Phone: 210-481-383

3) 22106 Bulverde Rd

San Antonio, TX 78259 | Phone: 210-494-9090

For more information on Smokey Mo's, you can visit smokeymosbbq.com.

Information courtesy: Smokey Mo's BBQ

