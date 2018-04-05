Regain your YOUTH back at Male Medical Group

SAN ANTONIO - Guys, it's time to talk about some of those sensitive topics.

If you find yourself struggling to lose wight and have low energy levels, now is the time to bring back your confidence!

It may be time to visit Male Medical Group.

Did you know that over 23 million men of all ages have some form of testosterone or erectile dysfunction issues?

Roman Garcia, media personality and Male Medical Group patient, said, "I was always feeling sluggish. I lost my energy and enthusiasm, so i got my testosterone levels checked. My energy came back and the weight just came off."



Facts about Male Medical Group:

Male Medical specializes in testosterone therapy to improve the following for men:

Energy levels

Sleeping patterns

Emotions

Sex drive

Men as young as 30 years old can also have symptoms of low testosterone.

Is Male Medical Group covered by insurance?

"Most insurance companies reimburse for Male Medical Group services," Garcia said. "Even if it's not covered by insurance, they will work out an affordable plan for you."

Male Medical Group before and after results:

"The bottom line is when you get older, your testosterone levels drop," Garcia said. "Now there's something you can do about it. I like to say a happy wife is a happy life. In the romance department, you have your youth back."

For more information on Male Medical Group, you can visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-255-1977 to schedule an appointment.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Facebook @SALiveKSAT and Twitter @SALiveKSAT for the latest updates!

Information courtesy of Male Medical Group.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.