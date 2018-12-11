Boost your confidence for the holidays with Male Medical Group

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to get it back with Male Medical Group just in time for the holidays!

If you're struggling with a certain area in your life, Male Medical Group is here to help.

Male Medical Group is San Antonio's premier clinic for low testosterone treatment, erectile dysfunction treatment and weight loss programs from medical professionals.

Did you know that over 23 million men of all ages have some form of testosterone or erectile dysfunction issue?

"In six months I lost 40 pounds," said Roman Garcia, media personality and Male Medical Group patient. "The energy started to come back and I started to drop weight. I even put on 10 pounds of muscle."

For more information, visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-361-1203.

Information courtesy of Male Medical Group.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.