Boost your confidence with a brand-new smile on a budget

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in boosting your confidence with a brand-new smile while still maintaining your budget?

All Smiles Dental Center is dedicated to making sure each patient receives an exceptional treatment and enjoyable experience without breaking their wallet.

If you are thinking about getting cosmetic dentistry in either Invisalign, veneers, crowns or whitening, All Smiles Dental Center is your go-to.

"We are family-owned and operated," said Stephanie Vela, a registered hygienist at All Smiles Dental Center. "We see patients of all ages from kids to adults. We're a family taking care of other families."

For patients who do not have insurance, All Smiles Dental Center offers an in-office savings plan.

"Our team is really well equipped to make all of this financially comfortable so you can get your dream smile," Vela said.

SA Live special

The first 13 callers who are new patients will receive 20% off a cosmetic case at All Smiles Dental Center.

For more information, visit allsmilesdentalcenter.com or call 210-804-2212.

Sponsored article by All Smiles Dental Center.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.