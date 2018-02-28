SA Live Featured Clip

Braces starting at just $75 a month!

Celebrate Dental offers affordable dental care for the entire family

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break is almost here!

If you and the kids are in need of braces and a good dental cleaning, now is the time to check out Celebrate Dental.

It may seem too good to be true, but Celebrate Dental is offering patients braces starting at only $75 per month! 

Roman Garcia, a media personality and patient at Celebrate Dental, said, "We all want to have a nice smile and look great, but dental health is also a big part of your overall health."

celebrate .jpg

Benefits of visiting Celebrate Dental

  • Celebrate Dental has braces starting at just $75 per month
  • Family-friendly atmosphere
  • Payment plans available 
  • Celebrate strives to be convenient, friendly and affordable 

 

Garcia said, "Celebrate Dental wanted to have a dental practice that would be affordable for all families and their budgets." 

Services available at Celebrate Dental 

  • General dental

  • Dental implants

  • Emergency dental 

  • Orthodontics 

celebrate 3_jpg

"My son went to Celebrate for his root canal and had a great experience," Garcia said.

Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio

Open Monday -- Friday: 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. & Saturday: 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday: Closed

  1. 8700 Marbach Road
    San Antonio, TX 78227

  2. 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2
    San Antonio, TX 78238

  3. 5201 Walzem Rd
    San Antonio, TX 78218

  4. 4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)
    San Antonio, TX 78237

For more information, you can visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

 

 

 

