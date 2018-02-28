Braces starting at just $75 a month!

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break is almost here!
If you and the kids are in need of braces and a good dental cleaning, now is the time to check out Celebrate Dental.
It may seem too good to be true, but Celebrate Dental is offering patients braces starting at only $75 per month!
Roman Garcia, a media personality and patient at Celebrate Dental, said, "We all want to have a nice smile and look great, but dental health is also a big part of your overall health."
Benefits of visiting Celebrate Dental
- Celebrate Dental has braces starting at just $75 per month
- Family-friendly atmosphere
- Payment plans available
- Celebrate strives to be convenient, friendly and affordable
Garcia said, "Celebrate Dental wanted to have a dental practice that would be affordable for all families and their budgets."
Services available at Celebrate Dental
General dental
Dental implants
Emergency dental
Orthodontics
"My son went to Celebrate for his root canal and had a great experience," Garcia said.
Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio
Open Monday -- Friday: 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. & Saturday: 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday: Closed
8700 Marbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78227
6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2
San Antonio, TX 78238
5201 Walzem Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)
San Antonio, TX 78237
For more information, you can visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.
