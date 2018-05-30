SA Live Featured Clip

Braces starting at just $99 per month!

Call 210-201-1696 to schedule an appointment at Celebrate Dental & Braces

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Kick off summer with a new smile!

 

Getting the smile of your dreams has never been easier with Celebrate Dental.

 

"I’ve seen people in tears of joy after getting their teeth corrected," said Roman Garcia, media personality. "Some people have been self-conscious their whole life."

 

Celebrate Dental is now offering braces starting at only $99 per month, no money down, no commitment.

 

"It’s good to get kids started young (with braces) so they don’t have to deal with it down the road," Garcia said.

 

family_1527690221776.png

 

Benefits of visiting Celebrate Dental & Braces

  • Open door policy
  • Braces starting at $99 per month
  • Family-friendly atmosphere
  • Payment plans available 
     

"They really do take care of you," Garcia said. "If you don’t have insurance, Celebrate Dental will work something out with you."

 

Celebrate Dental & Braces locations in San Antonio

Monday - Friday: 8-7 p.m.
Saturday: 8-1 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

  • 8700 Marbach Road | San Antonio, TX 78227

  • 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2 | San Antonio, TX 78238

  • 5201 Walzem Road | San Antonio, TX 78218

  • 4965 W. Commerce St. | San Antonio, TX 78237

For more information, you can visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Click here to get a coupon for your visit at Celebrate Dental. 

 

 

Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces. 

