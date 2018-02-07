Get a beautiful WHITE smile in under 30 minutes

SAN ANTONIO - Have you been dreaming of having a brighter, whiter smile?

Stephanie Vela, Registered Dental Hygienist, said, "We can whiten your teeth with a laser in under 30 minutes for two sessions."

It's such a fast procedure you can even pop in during your lunch break and listen to some music while seeing amazing results with your smile.

What is laser whitening?

Vela said, "We will shade match you to see what color your teeth are at. We put a protective barrier over your gums and put a whitening agent on your teeth."

Worst foods and drinks for your teeth ❌

Coffee

Tea

Soda

Red wine

Blueberries

Sweets

Drinks and foods that are good for your teeth 😊

Fibrous fruits

Nuts

Water

Cheese

Strawberries

"You will see immediate results," Vela said.

Perks of visiting All Smiles Dental Center

✔ Complimentary coffee & water

✔ Complimentary blankets

✔ Patients preference of TV channels or music while getting your dental treatment done!

✔ Warm scented towels

✔ Nitrous or oral sedation for some patients who are a little more anxious

✔ Laser technology

✔ Digital X-rays

✔ iTero scanner (Which means no more "goopy" impression material)

Below: Picture of the Diode laser before and after pictures at All Smiles Dental Center

