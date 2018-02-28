Boost your man's confidence and energy levels!

SAN ANTONIO - Warmer weather is almost here!

That means it's almost time for swimsuit season.

If your man has been finding it difficult to lose weight or has noticed a change in his hormones and energy levels, it may be time for him to visit Male Medical Group.

Over 23 million men of all ages have some form of testosterone or erectile dysfunction issues.

Everything you need to know about Male Medical Group

Male Medical specializes in testosterone therapy to increase the following for men:

Levels maximizing energy

Sleeping patterns

Emotions

Sex drive

Did you know that men as young as 30 years old can also have symptoms of low testosterone?

Most insurance companies reimburse for Male Medical Group services.

Male Medical Group results

Roman Garcia, media personality and Male Medical Group patient, said, "When I took a photo of myself, I was surprised at the transformation. People would come up to me and say I was half the size of what I used to be."

Before and after pictures of Roman are shown.

For more information on Male Medical Group, you can visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-255-1977 to schedule an appointment.

