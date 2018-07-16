Brooks Academies now enrolling for 2018-19 school year

SAN ANTONIO - If your child is interested in science and technology, high-performing STEM charter school Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering is now enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year!

The tuition-free public charter school is TEA recognized in math and science.

"Kids in kindergarten get exposed to coding," said Bonnie Salas, principal at Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering. "They do an online program called, 'Tynker' that's a platform to teach students how to design and program games and computer software."

"I love the family feel," Salas said. We want to encourage all our families to not only enroll, but to stay with us and form those relationships and bonds."

For more information, visit base.brooksacademy.org or call 210-633-9006 to schedule a tour.

