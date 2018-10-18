Free sugar skull workshop with AARP

SAN ANTONIO - To celebrate Dia de los Muertos, AARP will be having a free workshop with the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on Oct. 25.

AARP members can make an artistic and colorful sugar skull, honoring loved ones who have passed on.

The sugar skulls are part of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead on Nov. 2.

This will be the first year AARP in San Antonio has offered a workshop for members to decorate sugar skulls in remembrance of Day of the Dead.

"You want to decorate the skulls which represent the dead, but also in a very festive manner," said Yadhira Lozano, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

AARP Sugar Skull Workshop

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Time: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Location: 723 S. Brazos St., San Antonio

To RSVP, click here

Workshop limited to 75 participants

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 877-926-8300.

Information courtesy of AARP.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.