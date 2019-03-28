Celebrate kids, prevent injuries and save lives at free Safe Kids Day event Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Safe Kids Day led by University Health System is coming up this weekend!

Safe Kids Day helps raise awareness and provides education about protecting children from serious injuries due to car crashes, fires, drowning, crossing the street, poisoning and more.

The Safe Kids Day event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowe's on 3302 Goliad Road and free to the public.

The fun and educational event for families will offer live music, 30 booths, up-close and personal exhibits, a booster seat giveaway and hands-on activities to help families take action to protect children.

"Unfortunately unintentional injuries are the leading reason that kids visit us at the hospital," said Jennifer Northway, director of adult & pediatric injury at University Health System.

The Safe Kids Day event also offers a bike safety challenge course, booster seat giveaway, FedEx's race car photo opportunity, Harley Davidson's motorcycle simulator, Teddy Bear Clinic and a free heart screen for student-athletes.

Stay safe reminders from University Health System

Safe at home:

Stay away from packaged noodles

Burns are the leading cause of injuries for kids

Safe at play:

Wear protective equipment

Be on alert

Safe on the way:

Always buckle up

Follow the rules of the road

For more information, visit universityhealthsystem.com or call 210-358-4295.

Information courtesy of University Health System. This is a sponsored article.

