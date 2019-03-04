Registration is now open for The DoSeum's Master Camps this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break is right around the corner, and before you know it, kids will be starting early enrollment for summer camp!

One of those top summer camp spots in town for summer is at The DoSeum, featuring Master Camps where young programmers will learn how to code and create video games.

The DoSeum is San Antonio's children museum for kids that serves as an interactive laboratory for all young children from birth to age 10.

"The intent of the camps is to do a deeper dive for our learnings in different aspects of technology," said Richard Kissel, vice president of education at The DoSeum.

DoSeum upcoming events:

Free Family Nights

Every first Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 is the next Free Family Night.

Every first Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 is the next Free Family Night. Beyond Limits

Sunday, March 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. is the next Beyond Limits.

Sunday, March 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. is the next Beyond Limits. Little Maker Workshops

Drop-in programs that are designed for guests 1-5 years of age.

Wednesday, March 6, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. is the next Little Makers Workshop.

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-572-0578.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.