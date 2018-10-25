Check out this fun event Friday! The DoSeum's ReDo Fall Fest

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a Halloween party for just the grownups, be sure to check out The DoSeum's ReDo Fall Fest tomorrow night!
There will be fall activities for adults, classic carnival games, fall-themed drinks, food and a costume contest.
The DoSeum ReDo Fall Fest
- Friday, Oct. 26
- 7-9:30 p.m.
- The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway St, San Antonio, Texas 78209
- Get your tickets here
*Costume dress code
Come dressed up in your clever Halloween costume or as your favorite fall staple. Please no masks, weapons, or weapon-like props. High heels are discouraged.
For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.
Information courtesy of The DoSeum.
