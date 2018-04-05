Free FIESTA medals at New Image Dentistry & New Image Plastic Surgery

SAN ANTONIO - A beautiful smile can be a great asset!

Studies have shown that men and women with dazzling smiles are perceived as happier, more confident and more attractive.

So what can you do if you’re an adult and you’re not satisfied with your smile?

Complete your new image in one convenient location!

From dental work to hair transplants to body contouring, you can get it all done at New Image Dentistry & New Image Plastic Surgery.

New Image Dentistry & New Image Plastic Surgery is San Antonio's one of a kind center for comprehensive and aesthetic dentistry as well as NeoGraft hair transplant, aesthetic facial surgery and body contouring.

Get to know New Image Dentistry:

New Image Dentistry Dr. Holland and his team are one of SA's top-rated dental centers offering extensive cosmetic dentistry services.



"The thing we really focus on is personable care," said Dr. Christopher Holland, DDS at New Image Dentistry. "We really get to know the patient before we diagnose what treatment they will need. We try to customize each treatment for every patient."

Shown below is a before and after picture of a patient at New Image Dentistry.

Below are some of the services offered at New Image Dentistry. For a full list of services, visit their website here.



Bleaching/ Whitening

Porcelain Veneers

Cosmetic Dentistry

Invisalign

Oral implants

"We can transform someone's smile into what they've always dreamed of," Dr. Holland said.

*Every new patient with New Image Dentistry will receive a Custom Home Whitening kit and a Fiesta medal in the month of April only.

For more information on New Image Dentistry, visit new-image-dentistry.com or call 210-804-1558.

Ge to know New Image Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Homas is a board-certified plastic surgeon offering a full spectrum of implants, transplants, surgical procedures, as well as injectables.

Below are some of the services offered at New Image Plastic Surgery. For a full list of services, visit their website here.

Tummy tuck

Liposuction

Breast augmentation

Facelift

NeoGraft hair transplant

"My experience has been amazing," said Nicole Atwood, a patient at New Image Plastic Surgery/ New Image Dentistry. "I have new teeth with a Hollywood smile and new thick lips. I felt like a family member with the care I was given at New Image."



Nicole Atwood's before and after photos are shown below after her procedure at New Image Plastic Surgery and New Image Dentistry.

Dr. Dallas Homas, MD at New Image Plastic Surgery, said, "Whatever a patient is concerned about, we have the ability to address it."

"I love what I do and helping people," Dr. Homas said. "It feels great to restore someone's confidence."

*If you are also a new patient with New Image Plastic Surgery in April, you will receive a Fiesta medal.

For more information on New Image Plastic Surgery, visit newimage-plasticsurgery.com or call 210-640-6310.

