Christmas shopping on a budget at PicaPica Plaza

You can find everything on your Christmas shopping list on a budget at PicaPica Plaza in the heart of the Southside.

PicaPica Plaza is an indoor shopping plaza with a variety of unique shops where you can eat, play, party and of course, shop.

"There's a lot of stores you can select from," said Monica Medina, office manager at PicaPica Plaza. "We have Western wear to jewelry and women's apparel. You name it we have it under one roof."

PicaPica Plaza services:

Over 100 shops to enjoy

Flip'Z indoor trampoline park (25,000 square-feett)

Plan your next meeting, party or conference

For more information, visit picapicaplaza.com or call 210-927-7422.

