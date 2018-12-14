SA Live Featured Clip

See who won Circle K's free gas for a year and $1,000 giveaway!

Win a $50 Circle K gift card Monday-Friday for the Secret Word of the Day

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Circle K has been giving away $1,000 and free gas for a year to lucky winners!

Since May, Circle K has been giving away free cars, $1,000 and free gas.

More Headlines

Now you can receive FREE coffee and win a $50 Circle K gift card  at Circle K locations in San Antonio through Circle K's Secret Word of the Day contest! 

Just tune into KSAT12 Monday-Friday for the 5 P.M. news for the Secret Word of the Day and enter the word in the contest form here.

You will receive a free coffee coupon in your email once you enter the Secret Word of the Day.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Circle K Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.