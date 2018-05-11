Cornerstone Christian Schools is now accepting applications for new school year

SAN ANTONIO - If you have a child who is really excelling in sports, Cornerstone Christian Schools could be the perfect place for them to really groom their talent.

Cornerstone Christian Schools opened a 35-acre campus in San Antonio and added a new athletic coaching staff for the upcoming school year.

The campus, located at NW Military Hwy and Loop 1604, will ultimately serve 3,600 students, K-4 through 12, in three main buildings, as well as a stadium, arena and performing arts center.

Students in grades K-4 through 12 learn under the instruction of certified and highly qualified teachers in a loving and safe environment.

There will also be a dormitory to house domestic and international students that desire a premier, Christ-centered education.

Cornerstone Christian Schools offer NEW college prep "Warrior Institute" program

"Warrior Institute is something we are launching this upcoming year for sixth to 12th grade," said Jerry Eshleman, superintendent at Cornerstone Christian Schools. "It’s a whole new way of doing high school. It’s a re-design of high school to look like college."

Five academies offered at Cornerstone Christian Schools



Business Humanities Fine arts Science and technology ​​​​​​ Health sciences

Inside each academy, kids can select a specialization of four to six classes based on their career focus, just like a major and minor in college.

Students will also take a core of 22 classes.



Brand-new coaching staff with NBA, NFL and collegiate experience

"We brought in a brand-new athletic director and coaches," said Eshleman. "These folks have been in the NFL, NBA and in professional baseball at the highest levels of NCAA competition."





"If your child wants to be the best athlete they can be -- this is the place to be," said Eshleman.

To apply for Cornerstone Christian Schools, enter here.

​​​​​​​For more information, visit sa-ccs.org or call 210-979-9203.

Cornerstone Christian Schools is a Christ-centered, teaching-learning environment of unprecedented excellence designed to develop every student spiritually, intellectually, physically, and socially to their maximum potential.

