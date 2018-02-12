Craving pizza? Papa John's is offering 50% off on select days

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs rodeo road trip is on and that means Papa John’s is offering half-off their full menu for every Spurs February road trip game!

Since it's mid-February, there are four games remaining during which you can get your meal half-off from Papa John's.

That's right, you can get pizza, brownies, soda, bread sticks, cheese sticks, buffalo wings, barbecue wings and chicken poppers, all with the Papa John's half-off deal.

Don't worry, Papa John's will still be offering 50% off all their menu items for every Spurs home game that's on a Wednesday (this will start back up on Feb. 28).

List of Spurs Away Game Dates in February:

Monday, Feb. 12

Spurs @ Utah Jazz 8:00 pm CT Tuesday, Feb. 13

Spurs @ Denver Nuggets 9:30 pm CT Friday, Feb. 23

Spurs @ Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm CT Sunday, Feb. 25

Spurs @ Cleveland Cavaliers 2:30 pm CT

The promo code is listed under the Papa John's pizza quiz.

➡ PROMO CODE: " RoadTrip50" use this code online at Papa John's website.



Information courtesy of Papa John's

